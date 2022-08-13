The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Most of the eastern third of the nation can expect conditions more typical of mid-September with low humidity and cool air today. Sticky air will hold on near the Gulf coast, where showers and thunderstorms will linger with locally heavy rain and isolated urban flooding. A disturbance near Texas may take on tropical characteristics later today or tonight, before moving inland over South Texas with heavy rain and the risk of flooding on Sunday. As heat remains over the southern Plains, thunderstorms will fire on the rim of the heat. Storms will drop across the western Great Lakes. Much of the West can expect dry and seasonable conditions. Thunderstorms are forecast to dot areas from Arizona to eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. A heat wave is expected to build in the Northwest next week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 120 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 35 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather