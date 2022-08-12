The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 12, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cool air with low humidity, more typical of the middle to

the latter part of September, will settle over the Midwest

and Northeast today. Spotty showers are forecast to erupt

along the leading edge of the cool air in Minnesota,

Wisconsin and southeastern New England. Much heavier showers

and thunderstorms are in store along a separate, slow-moving

cool front that will extend from Texas to the Carolinas. The

storms along this front have the potential to produce urban

flooding. Some of the rain is forecast to fall on drought-

stricken eastern Texas. In the West, typical heat for mid-

August is in store for interior locations. A zone of showers

and thunderstorms will extend from Arizona to parts of Idaho

and Wyoming. The storms in this zone are likely to be

spotty but heavy enough to trigger flash flooding.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 115 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 29 at Bodie State Park, CA

