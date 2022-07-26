The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A push of slightly cooler and less humid air will cause the

dome of heat that has been so persistent in much of the

eastern two-thirds of the nation to shrink southward today.

Showers and thunderstorms will be a focusing point along the

boundary of the two batches of air from the central Plains

to the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians. Some of these

areas, especially those east of the Mississippi River, can

be prone to flash flooding. Farther northwest, a second push

of cool air will set off showers and thunderstorms over

parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Meanwhile,

tropical moisture is forecast to trigger multiple rounds of

showers and thunderstorms over the interior Southwest, where

flash flooding will also be a concern. A major heat wave

will grip the Northwest through this week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 109 at Enid, OK

National Low Monday 33 at Daniel, WY

