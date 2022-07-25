The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 25, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A front moving through the Northeast today will produce

strong storms from eastern Maine, all the way down into

Virginia. The strongest storms will likely take place from

Boston to Washington, D.C., with damaging winds and flooding

downpours being the main threats. Isolated tornadoes cannot

be ruled out either. The heat in the Northeast will finally

begin to break due to the thunderstorms, but there still

will be places mainly from Boston to Washington, D.C., that

have temperatures that will feel well into the 90s. The rest

of the country will remain hot as well, especially in the

South Central states and interior West. Areas in Nebraska,

Kansas and Missouri, will likely have heavy rain and

possible flooding as well.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 32 at Stanley, ID

