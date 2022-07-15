The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A deep band of moisture will continue to feed a corridor of

locally heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast from coastal

Texas to the eastern Carolinas today. Meanwhile, rounds of

gusty thunderstorms are expected to push into portions of

eastern Montana and the western Dakotas through the evening.

Some late-day storms may contain damaging hail and gusts

over 65 mph. A strong dome of high pressure will persist

over the interior west and will push later into the central

Plains as the weekend progresses, leading to

near-record-breaking heat in those areas. Dry conditions are

expected to continue over the parched Northeast. A jolt of

unseasonably cool air will descend from British Columbia

into the Pacific Northwest by Sunday night.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 28 at Bodie, CA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather