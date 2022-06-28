The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As hot and humid air lingers over the Southern states, more

locally gusty, drenching thunderstorms are forecast from

southern New Mexico to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially

near the Louisiana and Texas coasts, where a weak tropical

system will lurk. Coverage of afternoon thunderstorms over

the interior West will shrink southward compared to recent

days as drier air filters in and a southerly breeze

associated with the North American Monsoon weakens. As cool

air settles over the Northeast, an uptick in warmth will

contribute to thunderstorms from parts of northern Michigan

to Wisconsin and Minnesota. In the Northwest, cooler air

from the Pacific will mark an end to the heat wave in

coastal areas as warmth lingers east of the Cascades.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 30 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

