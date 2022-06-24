The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 24, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Extreme heat will settle from the Mississippi Delta region and the upper Gulf Coast to the southern Plains today where highs will be within a few degrees of 100 F under intense June sunshine. Warmth and humidity will begin to build along the Atlantic coast as a pocket of warm, dry air settles over the Ohio Valley. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast from the upper Great Lakes to the central Plains, Rockies and interior West. The most likely zone for severe thunderstorms will exist over the northern Plains as a cool front begins to push out of the northern Rockies. Warmth is expected to build along the Pacific coast with the first heat wave of the summer in store for much of the Northwest, following a cool, wet spring. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 112 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Thursday 26 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather