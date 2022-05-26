The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 26, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large storm system will continue to affect much of the

Central states and expand into portions of the East today.

Rain is forecast to soak locations from Arkansas and eastern

Kansas to Michigan and northern Maine. Meanwhile, more humid

air from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to drenching showers

and locally severe thunderstorms from the north-central and

northeastern Gulf coast to parts of the Ohio Valley and

Great Lakes regions. Within this zone, there is the risk of

flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. A few incidents of

large hail are likely. A few of the strongest storms can

also produce a tornado. Spotty showers will develop along

part of the mid-Atlantic coast as moisture from the ocean

joins in. Much of the West will be dry, except for spotty

showers in the Northwest and stray thunderstorms inland.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 17 at Climax, CO

