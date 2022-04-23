The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major storm will spin over the North Central states today for the third week in a row. The storm will create blizzard conditions with heavy snow in western parts of the Dakotas, as well as eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. The same storm will spread a swath of severe thunderstorms from Minnesota to Texas. The most common components to the thunderstorms will be high winds and large hail. A swath of rain will extend from the northern Great Lakes to part of the interior Northeast as a wedge of chilly air slides southward from New England to the coastal part of the mid-Atlantic. Warmth is forecast to expand from the Mississippi Valley to the Southeast and central part of the Appalachians. Much of the Pacific coast and deserts can expect a dry day with sunshine. Gusty winds will raise the risk of wildfires over the southern High Plains. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 101 at Pecos, TX National Low Friday 18 at Clear Creek, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather