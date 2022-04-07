The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent storm will spin over the Great Lakes region today. The storm will drag colder air southward from Canada and push it across the Plains and Mississippi Valley. Strong winds will raise the risk of truck roll-overs and wildfire danger over the Plains. The air will be cold enough for snow to continue to fall over the Upper Midwest. Local whiteout conditions can occur from the combination of snow and high winds. A strong cold front will spiral out from the storm and extend along much of the Atlantic Seaboard. Rain will soak much of New England, while showers and locally severe thunderstorms extend from the mid-Atlantic region to the Florida Peninsula. The greatest threats from the storms will be high winds and flash flooding. Much of the West can expect a dry day as heat builds into the Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 109 at McAllen, TX National Low Wednesday -1 at Climax, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather