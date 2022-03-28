The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 28, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm will bring rain, showers, mountain snow and colder conditions to the Southwest today, with the heaviest rain concentrating along the Southern California coast, leading to slick roads and travel disruptions. Portions of the West can even have gusty thunderstorms, and those in the California valleys are expected to produce hail. Showers will spread as far north as the Canadian border, with a rumble of thunder possible in the interior. Warmth is likely to dominate across the midsection of the nation, which will be largely dry. Pleasant weather is anticipated to continue along the Gulf coast. Another storm is forecast to bring snow showers and flurries along with cold air from the Northeast to the Midwest and mid-Atlantic. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 97 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Sunday -13 at Crane Lake, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather