The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 24, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major winter storm will exit the Rockies and move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley today into tonight. Heavy ice is forecast to occur from portions of north-central Texas and central Oklahoma to northern Arkansas, southern Missouri and parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. Dangerous travel and widespread power outages can occur in this zone. Light to moderate snow will fall from eastern Kansas to the central Great Lakes region. The ice and snow will spread into the Northeast region tonight. South of the ice, locally heavy rain can aggravate flooding problems from portions of the lower Mississippi Valley to the Tennessee Valley and the lower Ohio Valley. As warmth holds in the Southeast, the Northeast will be noticeably colder and a chill will linger in the West. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 90 at Plant City, FL National Low Wednesday -36 at West Yellowstone, MT _____