The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 22, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dry, Arctic air will settle over much of the Eastern part of

the nation today, with the exception of Florida, where a

cold rain is forecast to retreat slowly southward. High

pressure will sprawl from Texas to Maine. Some of the lowest

temperatures of the season so far can occur in the East and

South in this air mass. Meanwhile, an Alberta clipper storm

will begin to produce areas of snow over the North Central

states. A stripe of accumulating snow will spread to the

southeast across the Dakotas and Minnesota during the day

then more of the Midwest at night and into Sunday. Up to a

few inches can accumulate in the snowiest spots. While a

small batch of rain and snow showers will affect Arizona,

much of the West will stay dry. Santa Ana winds are expected

to ease later in the day over Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 83 at Fort Myers, FL

National Low Friday -33 at Ogdensburg, NY

