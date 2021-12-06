The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 6, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent cold front extending from Quebec down into Texas

will bring rain, strong winds and even a few rumbles of

thunder to the Northeast today. Farther south, this front

will produce strong thunderstorms in the Southeast. Hazards

from these southern storms range from damaging winds and

torrential rain to even hail and isolated tornadoes. Behind

the front, lake-effect snow will continue to impact places

in Michigan and western New York. A high building in over

the Plains will bring frigid temperatures to the northern

Plains with highs in the single digits for some in

Minnesota. More rain and snow showers are set to impact the

Pacific Northwest. Hawaii will continue to have heavy rain

and flooding as well.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 89 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 5 at Alamosa, CO

