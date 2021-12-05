The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 5, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will begin to take shape over the northern Plains

today, bringing heavy snow to portions of Minnesota,

Wisconsin and Michigan. This storm will also threaten to

cause some ice in southern Michigan and Wisconsin. Both the

snow and ice can make for difficult travel. This storm will

allow for some showers during the day from Illinois to

Arkansas, before a line of thunderstorms moves through

overnight, producing dangerous winds at times. Some snow is

still expected behind the storm in Montana and Idaho, but

high winds and rapidly falling temperatures are also

expected as this storm heads east. Looking outside of the

lower 48, Hawaii will have heavy rain as well as blizzard

conditions in the mountains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 89 at Zapata, TX

National Low Saturday -1 at Saranac Lake, NY

