NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation can expect dry

weather and good travel conditions today. An exception will

be the Atlantic coast of Florida, where spotty showers are

forecast. Gusty winds over the Mississippi and Ohio valleys

as well as the Great Lakes will bring in milder air for a

brief stint. As colder air returns, areas of snow and snow

showers are in store from Colorado and Wyoming to North

Dakota and northern Minnesota. Gusty winds will accompany

the cold push over the northern and central Plains. Rain

showers are in store for New Mexico. Much of the Pacific

Coast states can expect dry weather ahead of another major

rainstorm for the coastal Northwest on Thanksgiving Day.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 85 at Anaheim, CA

National Low Tuesday -1 at Bodie State Park, CA

