The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Showers are expected to linger in the Northwest tomorrow, while snow and showers will accompany colder air in the Rocky Mountains. Gusty winds are anticipated across the northern Rockies and Plains, while the Southwest will be mainly dry and unseasonably warm in spots. Warmth could also permeate the Plains, and the Southeast is forecast to be largely dry and pleasant. Warmer weather is also likely to seep into the Tennessee Valley, while morning snow showers and windy conditions impact parts of the Northeast. Snow showers can continue in portions of the Rockies tomorrow night, while most of the nation dries out overnight. Much of the Southeast will have good viewing conditions for the Leonid meteor shower tomorrow night. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 93 at Woodland Hills, CA National Low Monday 0 at Celina, MN _____