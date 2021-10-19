The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm is expected to move through the Rockies and

Plains today and will bring rain, snow and cold conditions

to much of the region. Places like Casper, Wyoming, may

receive a half of a foot of total snow from this storm.

Another storm will approach the Pacific coast as well,

producing gusty winds and spotty rain in coastal Oregon and

Northern California. Generally cool conditions will persist

across much of the West. The East is anticipated to be

largely dry except for some rain and showers in northern New

England as breezy conditions continue. Pleasant weather is

forecast for much of the Southeast. The storm in the Rockies

will progress eastward farther into the Plains overnight as

rain expands in Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 89 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday 12 at Wolcott, CO

