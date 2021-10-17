The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 17, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Today will be a mostly calm day throughout the continental

United States, with a vast majority of the center of the

nation remaining dry, while the immediate East and West

Coast can expect wet weather. Heavy rain will fall from

Northern California into western Washington and Oregon. This

rain will be mostly beneficial to the drought-stricken

region, but could also produce flash flooding in areas that

were burned by wildfires. A few rain showers will linger in

the Northeast behind the exiting cold front. It will also be

much cooler and less humid than recent days. The rest of the

United States should remain dry due to a powerful high

pressure centered over the Southern states. Temperatures in

the northern Plains will remain above normal for this time

of year.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 95 at San Bernardino, CA

National Low Saturday 10 at Angel Fire, NM

