The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 19, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tropical Rainstorm Fred will roll into New England bringing

heavy rain and isolated flooding today. Along the East

coast, rough surf and rip currents are expected from Long

Island to South Carolina as Tropical Storm Henri churns near

Bermuda. Farther west, a couple of showers and a

thunderstorm will dampen much of Kentucky, Tennessee and

Arkansas, with spottier activity on the periphery of that

area. A fall-like storm will bring a much-needed soaking

rain to Wyoming, eastern Montana and western South Dakota

and Nebraska. The air may even be cold enough for snow to

fall above 10,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains. This system

will spread rain and thunderstorms across the rest of the

Dakotas and Nebraska during the late afternoon and

overnight. Some of these thunderstorms can be severe.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 108 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 29 at Bodie State Park, CA

