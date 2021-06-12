The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 12, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A small area of high pressure that brought significantly

cooler air to much of the Northeast on Friday will be

squeezed from the west and south today. A broad area of warm

and humid air with sporadic, but locally heavy showers and

thunderstorms is in store from the Great Lakes to the

mid-Atlantic, southern Atlantic and upper Gulf coast.

Localized flash flooding is a concern as are isolated strong

wind gusts in the storms that briefly pulse during the

afternoon and early evening. Dry air will move eastward over

the upper portion of the Mississippi Valley with a slight

reduction in temperature for parts of the northern Plains. A

few storms will occur over the southern High Plains. As much

of the West heats up under sunshine, the coastal areas of

the Northwest will remain cloudy, cool and rainy.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 110 at Presidio, TX

National Low Friday 20 at Stanley, ID

