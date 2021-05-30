The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A coastal storm will bring cold, rainy and windy conditions from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast today. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and bring a rumble of thunder. Farther south, thunderstorms will fire across central and South Florida. Locations from the Ohio Valley to the northern Gulf Coast will be dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The southern Plains will once again face severe weather and heavy rain. Storms will fire from West Texas to southwestern Kansas. These storms will have the potential to bring large hail, heavy downpours and damaging winds. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will extend north into Minnesota, however, storms this far north are unlikely to be severe. The West Coast will remain dry and partly to mostly sunny. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 105 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 17 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather