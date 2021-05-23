The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warm, dry weather will continue to dominate the Southeast

into the mid-Atlantic and across the South today. Along the

periphery of this sunny, dry weather, thunderstorms will

rumble from the southern Plains into the Midwest and across

the Great Lakes into the Northeast. Some of the

thunderstorms may continue to produce locally heavy

rainfall, especially in parts of eastern Texas. Strong to

perhaps severe thunderstorms will develop in areas east of

the Rockies in northern Colorado into Wyoming and Nebraska

late in the day or evening, and some of these thunderstorms

may produce hail and damaging winds. A storm moving through

the northern Rockies will bring rain to western Montana and

perhaps some snow along the high mountain slopes. The

Southwest will be sunny and dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 98 at El Paso, TX

National Low Saturday 15 at Bryce Canyon, UT

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather