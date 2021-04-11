The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 11, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY It will be yet another showery day across the majority of the Midwest and Northeast today a storm slowly moves across parts of the Great Lakes. The storm will be far reaching, allowing for thunderstorms to stretch from the mid-Atlantic and Northeast to portions of Florida. The best chance for severe weather will be across Florida, where some storms may bring heavy downpours and gusty winds. The sun will come out during the day across a good portion of the Southeast as the storm system moves away. Portions of Montana and Wyoming will have some snow as a storm system moves into the region. In addition to a bit of snow and rain showers, the northern Plains will be windy as the storm moves through. Most of the West will be dry and sunny as high pressure holds over the area. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 100 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 7 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather