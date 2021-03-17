The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 17, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a potent storm pushes eastward over the Central states today, a wide variety of weather conditions is in store. A major outbreak of severe weather that includes a significant risk for tornadoes is foreseen from the middle and lower part of the Mississippi Valley to the Gulf coast. The risk of severe storms and tornadoes will continue well after dark. As well as a tornado threat, some storms may bring large hail, high wind gusts and flash flooding. The same storm will bring accumulating snow from parts of the Rockies to the High Plains with an area of soaking rain in parts of areas from eastern Kansas to Iowa. As rain exits the mid-Atlantic coast, most areas from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast will be dry, as will most areas west of the Rockies to the Pacific coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX National Low Tuesday -8 at Saranac Lake, NY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather