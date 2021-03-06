The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 6, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm that brought snow to the interior West on Thursday and rain and thunderstorms to part of the South Central states on Friday is forecast to soak much of Florida today. A few thunderstorms in South Florida can be heavy and gusty. Farther north, cold air is expected to linger over the Northwest with snow showers over parts of the central Appalachians, east of lakes Erie and Ontario. Warmer air is anticipated to build over the Great Plains with some high-temperature records potentially challenged. A storm will weaken as it pushes inland over the Northwest. Areas of rain and mountain snow will tend to become more spotty in nature as a result. Aside from the rain in the Northwest and Florida and spotty snow in the Northeast and interior parts of the Northwest, the rest of the nation will be dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 90 at Kingsville, TX National Low Friday -9 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather