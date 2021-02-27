The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A weak storm will spread a swath of mainly light rain, snow and spotty ice through the Northeast today. An area of rain will trail the storm from the central Appalachians to northeastern Texas. Within this area, cumulative rainfall can lead to flooding problems. As seasonable air holds over the Midwest, warmth will build over the Southeast with some record highs to be challenged in Florida. Farther west, a broad zone of snow is forecast to extend from eastern Oregon to the western parts of South Dakota and Nebraska. Locally heavy snow is expected for the high country, while much of the snow will melt as it falls in the valleys. Rain showers will linger on the Oregon coast. Gusty winds are anticipated to pick up in the Southwest, with a Santa Ana event in store for coastal areas of Southern California to ramp up tonight. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 90 at McAllen, TX National Low Friday -18 at Clayton Lake, ME _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather