The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A fast-moving storm will move parallel to the East coast today. While the storm is not expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Northeast, it will bring a swath of a few inches of snow from Virginia to Maine, including major cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Even closer to the coast, more than 6 inches of snow is possible in southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Long Island. In some spots, travel will become difficult due to snowfall. The storm will be a quick-mover and will be out of most areas by midnight. A weaker storm will dive southward through the Rockies, bringing an elongated area of snow from Montana and northern Idaho to Nebraska and Iowa by the end of the day. The Southwest will be dry and mostly sunny. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 86 at Immokalee, FL National Low Saturday -24 at Crosby, ND