The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A slow-moving major nor'easter will continue to blast the upper part of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England as heavy snow reaches northern New England today. Gusty winds will cause extensive blowing and drifting snow in the area. Intermittent snow and flurries are forecast to gradually diminish across the central Appalachians as cold air flows from the Great Lakes to the Southeast states. Most areas from the Mississippi Valley to the Rockies and interior Southwest can expect a dry day. Milder air will begin to flow across the Rockies to the High Plains. A storm is forecast to push inland from the Pacific coast to the interior Northwest with low-elevation rain and mountain snow. Fewer rain and snow showers will develop in Southern California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 78 at Tamiami, FL National Low Monday -20 at Saranac Lake, NY _____