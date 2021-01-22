The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Bands of snow will set up as cold air moves over the Great Lakes today. Meanwhile, a storm system will deliver a soaking rain to southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Florida Panhandle. A few snow showers may occur during the morning hours in southwestern South Dakota and western and central Nebraska. In the West, more widespread snow showers are likely in the Sierra and the mountains of Nevada and Utah with rain in the lower elevations of Utah. Rain showers are expected to dampen much of the California coast. The rain and snow in the West will help to reduce the fire threat and put a dent in the extreme to exceptional drought plaguing much of the area, particularly the Four Corners region. Much colder air will move into northern Minnesota. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 80 at Fort Pierce, FL National Low Thursday -15 at Presque Isle, ME _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather