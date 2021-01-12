The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The lack of Arctic air will continue across the lower 48

states today and through the middle of this week. The storm

that brought accumulating snow to the interior South Central

states from Sunday to Monday is forecast to slip off the

Carolina coast. Rain will exit this area out to sea. Aside

from some snow showers over the northern tier of the

Northeast, much of the rest of the eastern two-thirds of the

nation will be free of major storms and dry. Most of this

same area can expect at least partial sunshine. As dry

weather holds over the Southwest, a siege of storms will

affect the Northwest. Rain can be heavy enough at low and

intermediate elevations of Washington, Oregon and Northern

California to lead to flooding and mudslides. Snow is

forecast to retreat to the high country.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 79 at Camarillo, CA

National Low Monday -36 at Antero Reservoir, CO

