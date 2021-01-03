The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm is expected to bring snow and rain from Ohio Valley and Great Lakes into the mid-Atlantic today, causing reduced visibility and slippery travel in spots. Rain showers will dot the Appalachian Mountains and central Florida as well. High pressure will stretch from the Southeast through the Plains bringing largely dry weather. Temperatures in the Southeast will be seasonably low, while much of the Plains will be mild for this time of the year. To the west, rain will continue along the Pacific Northwest coast, with showers farther inland. Snow is anticipated in the higher elevations of the Northwest and across parts of the Rockies. The Southwest will be dry with temperatures in most areas hovering near or slightly below normal. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 88 at Titusville, FL National Low Saturday -25 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather