The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a strong storm and trailing cold front advances eastward, powerful southerly winds will push warmer air northward on the Atlantic coast today, while raising the likelihood of power outages and risk of property damage. Heavy rain and a thaw will raise the risk of flooding from the Appalachians to the New England coast as the system advances. Thunderstorms can be severe with isolated tornadoes in the Southeast states. Arctic air will charge southeastward and with areas of accumulating snow and a freeze-up from the Upper Midwest to the western slopes of the Appalachians. Freezing air will penetrate all the way to the Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts. Much of the Plains and West can expect a dry day with areas of sunshine. A break from storms will continue in the Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 88 at Weslaco, TX National Low Wednesday -12 at West Yellowstone, MT _____