The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Eta will cross the northern part of the Florida Peninsula
with heavy rain, high winds, flooding, isolated tornadoes
and storm surge along the Gulf coast today. An advancing
cold front will cause rain to squeeze to the immediate
coasts of New England and the mid-Atlantic. Slower movement
of the cold air will allow rain to extend well inland over
the Southeast states. The rain can be heavy enough well away
from Eta's influence to lead to localized flooding. Much of
the area from the Midwest to the southern Plains will be dry
and chilly. A batch of snow showers will affect parts of
Minnesota and South Dakota. Most of the West can expect dry
weather. However, the first of two storms is forecast to
send rain and mountain snow into western Washington and
Oregon. A powerful storm will arrive Friday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday -8 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather