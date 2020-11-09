The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 9, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another day of warm and mainly dry weather will stretch from

the southern Plains through the Mississippi and Ohio valleys

and into the mid-Atlantic and New England today. Meanwhile,

Eta will pull away from Florida and into the southeastern

Gulf of Mexico, but localized downpours and gusty winds are

expected to continue to pester the Sunshine State.

Persistent winds off the Atlantic Ocean will create rough

surf and coastal flooding problems at times of high tide

from North Carolina to Florida. Ahead of a push of colder

air into the Midwest, thunderstorms are forecast to erupt

from Nebraska to Minnesota. The Western states will be

chilly with rain and snow showers expected across the Four

Corners region. A storm will arrive late in the day in

western Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 93 at Castolon, TX

National Low Sunday 9 at White Sulphur Springs, MT

