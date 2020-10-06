The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will pester areas from the central

Gulf coast to Florida and southern Georgia today. Some of

this moisture will be associated with a stalled front. The

remainder will be associated with tropical moisture from

tropical systems Gamma and Delta. There is the risk of Delta

striking the central Gulf coast as a hurricane late this

week. Meanwhile, as mild air builds from the southern Plains

to the central Appalachians, showers will erupt as cool air

advances from the Upper Midwest to the coastal Northeast.

Much of the area from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will

remain dry, sunny and very warm. As these conditions linger,

the risk of wildfires will continue to be elevated. A storm

is forecast to spread rain and cooler air onto the West

Coast at the end of the week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 108 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Monday 18 at Angel Fire, NM

