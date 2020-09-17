The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 18, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Sally will bring flooding rainfall to southeastern Virginia

and eastern North Carolina tomorrow. Elsewhere, a

thunderstorm or two will rumble across the northern and

central Florida Peninsula. Farther west, thunderstorms may

dampen South Texas. Showers will move into coastal

Washington and Oregon, which will bring some needed fire

relief. Behind a cold front, temperatures will not make it

out of the 50s in northern portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin,

Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Much

of the rest of the Great Lakes and Northeast will top out in

the 60s. Summer will continue to hang on in the Desert

Southwest, with temperatures eclipsing the century mark.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 112 at Yuma, AZ

National Low Thursday 23 at International Falls, MN

_____

