The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Sally will slowly drift inland over the Southeast tomorrow.

As it does so, storm-surge flooding from the Gulf of Mexico

will decrease and the storm will lose wind intensity.

However, torrential rain will fall in a widespread area,

with 4-8 inches expected. A storm maximum of 30 inches will

be possible. Urban, small stream and river flooding will be

likely with the heavy rainfall. Aside from Sally, a spotty

shower or two will dampen the eastern Great Lakes and

interior Northeast as a cold front moves through the region.

A thunderstorm could rumble across parts of Texas. Dry

conditions will be found in the West, which will continue

the high fire threat and provide little aid to firefighters

battling the ongoing blazes.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 109 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Wednesday 23 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather