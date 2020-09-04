The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 4, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible along a cold
front draped over West Virginia to Texas today. Afternoon
showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible in central
and southern Florida Peninsula. The rest of the nation will
remain mainly dry. Most regions from the northern Plains to
the Great Lakes will be less humid and cooler in the wake of
a cold front. High temperatures in northern Minnesota,
northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan and the Adirondacks of
New York will hover in the 60s. Meanwhile, high humidity
levels and rising temperatures will create stifling
conditions in the Southeast. The heat will continue to build
in the West. Dry conditions will enhance the risk of new
wildfires and worsening any existing wildfires in the
region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 26 at Walden, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather