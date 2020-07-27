The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 27, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Deep South Texas will continue to feel the lingering effects
of a weakening Hanna today, as heavy, tropical rain persists
over the area. The rest of the Gulf Coast will remain damp
as shower and thunderstorm activity continues. A cold front
draped from Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through the Ohio
Valley and into the southern Rockies will fire up
troublesome storms. Damaging winds will be possible with any
storms that occur from eastern Michigan to western New York.
Flooding rainfall and damaging winds will be the main
threats with storms that initiate across the nation's
midsection. Hot and humid conditions will build across the
Northeast and mid-Atlantic ahead of this front. Dry
conditions will remain in place for much of the West. Heat
will also continue to bake the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 33 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather