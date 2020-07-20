The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A front draped from Maine, through New Jersey and back into
Kentucky, will push eastward today, helping to create
isolated thunderstorms. Drier and cooler air will filter
into much of the Midwest and provide some relief from the
unseasonably hot and humid conditions over the last several
days. Showers and thunderstorms will drench portions of the
northern and central Plains as a storm system strengthens
over southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Farther south, monsoonal
moisture will trigger another round of afternoon
thunderstorms for portions of the Southwest. Sweltering
conditions will build over portions of the Northwest, mainly
east of the Cascades, while the rest of the West continues
to deal with unseasonably high temperatures.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 30 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather