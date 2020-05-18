The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 18, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Arthur will bring rain and gusty winds to

eastern North Carolina today, along with rough surf for most

of the East coast. Another storm, non-tropical in nature,

will crawl across the Midwest, unleashing flooding downpours

over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, with drenching storms

extending southward through the Southeast. Some rain may

reach New York state, but most of New England and the

central Appalachians will be in a wedge of dry air

in-between storms. A broad area of high pressure is expected

to promote dry, sunny and warm conditions across the

interior West and High Plains. Meanwhile, an unsettled

pattern will remain in place along the Pacific coast, with

areas of rain and high-elevation snow. To the south, dry,

warm and gusty winds will elevate the fire danger in the

Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 104 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 23 at Daniel, WY

