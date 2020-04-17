The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 17, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm travels eastward, a narrow zone of moderate to
heavy snow will leave the central Plains and move across a
portion of the Midwest and the Northeast today. A general
1-3 inches of snow is forecast to fall with local amounts
potentially topping 6 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.
Rain will fall just south of the snow area, while a band of
showers and thunderstorms is expected to extend southward to
coastal Texas. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are also in
store for Florida and southern Louisiana. While the Midwest
and Northeast stay chilly, milder air will surge over the
northern Rockies and High Plains. A batch of rain and
mountain snow will gather over Southern California. Much of
the rest of the West can expect dry weather and sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 97 at Tamiami, FL
National Low Thursday -1 at Doe Lake, MI
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather