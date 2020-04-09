The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 9, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm strengthens while moving eastward across Ontario

and Quebec today, strong winds will usher in much colder air

over the Plains and Midwest. The air will be cold enough for

snow and snow showers to fly over the upper Great Lakes as

heavy snow begins to pile up over northern New England.

Showers and gusty thunderstorms are forecast farther south

over the mid-Atlantic region and in portions of Texas. Some

of the storms in Texas can produce large hail. Warmth will

hold on over Florida and the southern Atlantic coast. The

same storm that arrived in California this past weekend is

forecast to bring more rain and mountain snow over much of

the Southwest today. Some of the rain can be heavy enough to

cause flash flooding and mudslides. Dry weather is expected

to hold on over much of the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 97 at Dallas, TX

National Low Wednesday 7 at Estcourt Station, ME

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather