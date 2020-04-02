The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 2, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strengthening storm over the northwestern Atlantic may

develop some tropical characteristics today. Regardless, the

storm will bring clouds, rain, gusty winds, chilly air and

rough seas to New England. Coastal flooding can occur as

well. Areas from the central and eastern Great Lakes to the

central and eastern Gulf coast can expect dry weather and

plenty of sunshine. A developing storm will produce snow

from the northern Rockies to the northern Plains with a few

showers and thunderstorms from the western Great Lakes to

coastal Texas. A zone of freezing rain will expand from

central Nebraska to west-central Minnesota. Showers are

likely to linger in the Northwest. Much of the Southwest can

expect a continuation of dry and sunny conditions.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 95 at Castolon, TX

National Low Wednesday -13 at Stanley, ID

