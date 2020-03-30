The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 30, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An area of low pressure will bring periods of snow to Maine
and northern New Hampshire today, while scattered showers
will occur across the rest of the Northeast. Dry weather is
in store for the Ohio Valley and Southeast, while a few rain
and snow showers will occur across the Great Lakes.
Elsewhere, dry weather is in store for the Dakotas. Low
pressure will bring occasional rain to Nebraska and Kansas,
while strong thunderstorms will occur across Oklahoma,
eastern Texas and western Arkansas. Some of these storms may
produce flooding rainfall, large hail and damaging wind
gusts. Farther west, rain and mountain snow will target the
Pacific Northwest coast. Rounds of snow showers will
continue in the highest points of the Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday 0 at Climax, CO
