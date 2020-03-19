The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 19, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will advance from the Appalachians to the Atlantic
coast in the Northeast today. As it does, rain will move
eastward and allow the weather to improve over the central
Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast. A large storm will
strengthen over the central Plains. As cold air invades the
storm's northwestern flank, heavy snow and local blizzard
conditions will evolve from the central Rockies to part of
the central Plains, while snow extends to the Upper Midwest.
In the storm's warm sector, severe thunderstorms, including
the risk of tornadoes, will exist from near the lower Great
Lakes to the southern Plains. Warmth will surge from the
Deep South to the Ohio Valley then the mid-Atlantic.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the storm, valley rain and
mountain snow showers will linger over the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 96 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Wednesday -1 at Ely, MN
