The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Colder air will invade the Northeast today. Lake-effect snow

and flurries are forecast from northern Michigan to parts of

Pennsylvania and New York state. Snow will taper to flurries

over northern Maine in the wake of the recent storm. Cold

air will begin to push into the South as well. Rain will

linger from coastal North Carolina to central Texas while

showers and thunderstorms invade the Florida Peninsula. A

storm will take shape over the northwestern Gulf coast and

cause an area of snow over the central Plains and Rockies to

expand over part of the lower Mississippi Valley at night.

Much of the rest of the Central states will be dry and cold.

Most areas west of the Rockies will be dry and sunny with

temperatures a few degrees Fahrenheit above average.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 94 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday -32 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather