The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A weak storm with snow and flurries will move away from
northern New England today. Much of the rest of the
Northeast can expect a dry day as high pressure settles into
the area. A somewhat more potent storm will move eastward
across the Midwest. This storm will bring light to moderate
snow to the Great Lakes region with rain showers farther
south over the Ohio Valley. Areas of rain and heavy, gusty
thunderstorms are forecast for the lower Mississippi Valley
and part of the Southeast. Warm and dry conditions will hold
over Florida and part of the Deep South while colder air
pushes southward over the Plains. Most areas from the Plains
to the Rockies and Southwest can expect a dry day.
Meanwhile, a new storm will move into the Northwest. Snow is
in store for much of Washington and part of northwestern
Oregon with rain farther south in western Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 92 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday -24 at Scobey, MT
