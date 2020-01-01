The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A batch of cold air and an old storm will contribute to
areas of snow and flurries over the interior Northeast
today. Bands of lake-effect snow will extend east of lakes
Erie and Ontario for a time. Much of the rest of the eastern
two-thirds of the nation are likely to have a dry day. An
exception will be a gathering area of rain in southern and
central Texas associated with a developing storm over
Mexico. Spotty rain and snow will fall over the northern
High Plains. A series of storms will bring rounds of
drenching rain to the coast and locally heavy snow over the
mountains and across the interior of the Northwest. Snow is
forecast to spread southeastward over the central Rockies
and through the Salt Lake Basin. Dry weather is expected to
linger over Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 83 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Tuesday -32 at Walden, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather